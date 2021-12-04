Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $553.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report sales of $553.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $453.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of FN opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 209,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 65.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after buying an additional 149,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.