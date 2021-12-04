Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

