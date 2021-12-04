Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post sales of $20.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.20 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $49.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $122.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.59 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

XERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.