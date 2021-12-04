Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post sales of $253.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.20 million to $255.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,603,000 after buying an additional 109,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

CVGW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 206,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,525. The company has a market capitalization of $713.51 million, a PE ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.