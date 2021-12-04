Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $2.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. FMC posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $103.69. 982,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,451. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in FMC by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in FMC by 27.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

