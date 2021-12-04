Zacks: Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.14. iRobot has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

