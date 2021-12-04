Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,074. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 553.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.