Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,358,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,847,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.15. 502,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,258. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.30. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

