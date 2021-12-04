Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lawson Products by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lawson Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. 49,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765. The company has a market cap of $433.84 million, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

