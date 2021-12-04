Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

