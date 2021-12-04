Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.45 Million

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce sales of $298.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $193.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

NYSE CHH traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.93. The stock had a trading volume of 256,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $153.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

