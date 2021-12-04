Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million.

NEPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NEPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,646,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,354. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $68.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $69,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

