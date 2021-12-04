Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.73. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.