Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

