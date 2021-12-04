Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report $314.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.00 million and the highest is $342.10 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $294.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

