Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.