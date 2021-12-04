Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.63). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

