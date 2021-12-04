Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. Femasys has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

