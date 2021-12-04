Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $677.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

