Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Get Panasonic alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PCRFY stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.