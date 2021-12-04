Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) to Hold

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

