Zacks Investment Research Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Hold

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $314.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average of $342.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,223. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.