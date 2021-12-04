Zacks Investment Research Lowers EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

EZPW opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $399.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

