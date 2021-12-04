Zacks Investment Research Lowers iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

IPW stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. iPower has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iPower by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

