Zacks Investment Research Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of LendingTree have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's near term results are expected to be supported by the consumer and home segment, offset by transitionary trends in the insurance segment. Efforts to increase non-mortgage product offerings will diversify revenues. A market-leading position and a flexible business model will help LendingTree navigate ongoing changes in the mortgage rate. Ample liquidity offers higher flexibility to pursue the company's capital allocation strategy. Yet, LendingTree has been witnessing rising expenses, which will affect the bottom line. With the inconsistent quarterly performance, its capital deployment activities seem unsustainable.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 21.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

