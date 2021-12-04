Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

QTNT stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Quotient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quotient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Quotient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 75,345 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

