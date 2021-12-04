Zacks Investment Research Lowers SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Hold

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SIGA stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $566.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.47.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

