Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of CD stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 158,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

