Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to “Buy”

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 92,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $340,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

