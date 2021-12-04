Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,598.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,626.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,410.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,480.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,454.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.