Zealium (NZL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Zealium has a market cap of $18,951.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.00633618 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

