Zeepin (ZPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,834.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $431,003.58 and $87,834.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00060127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.82 or 0.08304918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,222.52 or 0.99850979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

