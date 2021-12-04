Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 121.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,029 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,857.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

