Zhang Financial LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

BAC stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.