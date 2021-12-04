Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $258.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.91.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

