Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives $14.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

