Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.04.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

