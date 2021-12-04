Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by TheStreet

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

