Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded by TheStreet

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.