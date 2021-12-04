Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.04.

Shares of ZG opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. Zillow Group has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 354.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

