Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Underperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $207.00 price target on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $183.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.00. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,479 shares of company stock worth $24,817,946. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $515,625,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.