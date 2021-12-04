Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 54.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,694,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS opened at $313.35 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.74. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

