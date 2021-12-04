Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $417.00 target price on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.74. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.