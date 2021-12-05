$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Telos posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on TLS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,207. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,934.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,055 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

