-$0.08 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTGN opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

