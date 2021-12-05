-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 1,736,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

