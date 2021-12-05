-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 1,736,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.