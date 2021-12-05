-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

In other news, Director Peggy Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.