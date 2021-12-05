$0.25 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 420,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $8.52 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

