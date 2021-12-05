$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,526,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365,016. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.