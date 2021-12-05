$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferro has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $38,033,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 478,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. Ferro has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

