-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 457,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.63. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

