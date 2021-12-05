-$0.35 EPS Expected for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Edesa Biotech posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.